TODAY |

Another man facing Dilworth School abuse charges dies

Source: 

Another man charged in relation to the historic sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School has died.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment on this person's identity as there were suppression orders.

"Police are aware that a man charged as part of Operation Beverly has died. As a consequence, any charges he faced will be withdrawn in due course. We are unable to comment further at this time."

The death follows that of another defendant, Rex Clarence McIntosh, who died earlier this week.

The first defendant to die was Richard Charles Galloway earlier this year.

They were among the nine men who have been charged as part of the police investigation into sexual abuse allegations at the century-old private Auckland boarding school for underprivileged boys.

Together they face dozens of charges including indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection, and drugs charges.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:20
Boy, 6, with life-threatening condition cut off from legal CBD medication because of 'broken' drug law
2
PM comforts Kiri Allan in hospital, after day of 'gnarly needles' begins new cancer treatment phase
3
Does how you treat your shopping trolley indicate whether you are a good person or not?
4
Mayor lashes out at company over mountainous scrap metal pile dumped in South Auckland
5
US lottery investigating woman's claim she accidentally destroyed $36m winning ticket in laundry
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04

Health professionals sign letter with misleading claims around Pfizer's Covid vaccine

Person dead after second fatal crash today between vehicle and motorbike in North Island

'They're trying to citify us' — Southland residents up in arms over 'ridiculous' roading project

California tree trimmer charged over deadly serial throat-slashings