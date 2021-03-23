Another man facing Dilworth School abuse charges dies

Another man charged in relation to the historic sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School has died.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment on this person's identity as there were suppression orders.

"Police are aware that a man charged as part of Operation Beverly has died. As a consequence, any charges he faced will be withdrawn in due course. We are unable to comment further at this time."

The death follows that of another defendant, Rex Clarence McIntosh, who died earlier this week.

The first defendant to die was Richard Charles Galloway earlier this year.

They were among the nine men who have been charged as part of the police investigation into sexual abuse allegations at the century-old private Auckland boarding school for underprivileged boys.