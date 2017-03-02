 

Will another Ed Sheeran show be added after early bird frenzy sees pre-sale tickets sell out?

Source:

1 NEWS

The tour management company bringing Ed Sheeran to New Zealand next year says they're assessing demand for his shows to see if more need to be added.

When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.
Source: Seven Sharp

A spokesperson from Frontier Touring told 1 NEWS NOW they are yet to decide if more shows will be added to the UK singer's New Zealand leg of his Divide tour.

The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.
Source: Sunday Night – Channel 7

"We're assessing the situation," she said.

A second Auckland show was added yesterday when pre-sales for the first Auckland show sold out in just minutes, and if demand stays high it seems likely there will be another.

The pre-sale tickets for the Grammy award winning artist's Dunedin show also sold out yesterday afternoon, but Frontier said there will still some pre-sales available for the second Auckland show this morning.

Half of the allocated tickets for each show went up on sale yesterday exclusively to Frontier Touring members.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday May 23.

The British singer’s sketch is being auctioned off on TradeMe.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ed Sheeran will perform six shows in Australia in March next year before coming to New Zealand for his Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium on March 24 and 25, before heading to Dunedin to perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29.

Despite Ticketmaster limiting sales to four tickets per customer yesterday ticket scalpers struck almost immediately, with several appearing on re-sale sites.

You know the 'big red chair' part of the show? Well, this one was incredible.
Source: Breakfast

