Another Covid-19 cluster closed as NZ marks three weeks without any new cases

New Zealand has now reached three weeks without a new Covid-19 case, with the Ministry of Health reporting no new cases today.

Medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteered at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

Another 2950 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, all returning negative results.

It's the 21st day in a row without any new Covid-19 cases in the country.

New Zealand is now at four days without an active case, after the final case recovered on Monday.

Another cluster has been closed, with 28 days since the last person in that cluster completed their isolation period. Ten of the 16 significant clusters have now been closed.

The official NZ COVID Tracer app has now reached 550,000 registrations, with 4000 new people signing up since yesterday.

More than 46,7000 business posters have been created, which have been scanned 890,868 times to date.

There have been 304,832 Covid-19 tests conducted in New Zealand since the outbreak began and 304,483 testing supplies remain in stock.