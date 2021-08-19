Another Auckland mall added to locations of interest, dates go back to August 1

Another Auckland mall has been added to the locations of interest for the latest Covid-19 outbreak, with dates extending back to the start of the month.

Glenfield Mall. Source: 1 NEWS

A third Auckland mall has also been identified with a case visiting DressSmart in Onehunga on Tuesday 17 August between 12.30pm and 1.30pm - hours before the Alert Level 4 lockdown was announced.

Melba cafe in Hillsborough between 1.00pm and 1.45pm on August 1 has been added as a location of interest after a case visit there, the ministry confirmed.

Dress Smart mall in Onehunga. Source: 1 NEWS

Additional locations have also been added in Westfield Albany, with a case having visited various stores on the evening of Friday August 13 between 5.10pm and 6.30pm.

In an update earlier on Thursday afternoon, new locations include the Pascoes store in Glenfield Mall, which a case visited on both Saturday August 14 between 11.30am and 11.45am and Sunday 15 August between 1.00pm and 1.15pm.

The time for the visit to the mall on the Sunday extends through to 2.00pm and also includes Katsubi Japanese.

Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen was added to the locations of interest. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, new locations - including a KFC, two cinemas, another Countdown supermarket, and a Z petrol station in East Auckland - were added. On Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health recorded a large list of new Covid-19 locations of interest in Auckland, with dates stretching all the way back to August 3.

Included in the locations are two night clubs, a pharmacy, supermarkets, a university, and the Sky City Casino.

Pak n Save Wairau Rd has also been named as a location of interest between the times of 3.20pm and 3.50pm later that Saturday.

The Ministry of Health also named the New Lynn Warehouse from 7.45am to 8.15am on Monday 16 August as one of the newer locations of interest.

It adds to a list of 11 locations named yesterday from the Coromandel after the first case - a 58-year-old man from Devonport - and his wife visited the area over the weekend.

In the Coromandel, two new locations of interest were also added on Wednesday evening.

Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel has had both its booking office and train tour added with the office times of interest being 10:30am to 10:50am and the train tour noted as being from 11:20am to 1pm.