Another assault at an earlier Labour youth event revealed

The sexual assault of four teenagers at an alcohol-fuelled Labour Party youth camp near Waihi three weeks ago is not the first time someone has been assaulted at a young Labour event.

The party is investigating but has been slammed for its handling of the incident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour has today revealed claims of another assault at an earlier event.  

"I am aware of an individual that I spoke with today who spoke to me about their experiences at a previous event," said Andrew Kirton, Labour Party General Secretary. 

The victims of both incidents have now been offered help.

Mr Kirton said he has asked them "if they'd like some support and also given them the opportunity to participate in parts of the review".

All Labour Party events are now under review following the latest incident and alcohol may be banned from future camps.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there are "lots of questions around how it was that we had young people in an environment where there was alcohol - it wasn't provided but it was there - and the way that that alcohol was treated".

"Four of the participants were sexually assaulted and harassed by a 20-year-old man. The fact that that happened is completely unacceptable."

Mr Kirton said alcohol "seemed to be quite excessive at that event".

The party admits it has handled this badly and should have brought in expert support much quicker.

"The organisers had excellent intentions and are good people but we are not professionals and we should have been offering that straight away. There was a delay," Ms Ardern said.

Mr Kirton said the victims didn't want police - or their parents - to know.

"We wanted this to be victim-led response to the young people involved." 

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.
Source: Supplied

Labour did ask the sexual abuse support group HELP for advice. 

"Those decisions are not straightforward decisions and really there needs to be some independence in the person who's talking that through with you so that you're not...swayed by other concerns," said Katherine McPhillips of HELP. 

Police say they don't need a complaint to investigate 

"Advice is that if something has happened that appears on the face of it to be wrong, then reach out early to us," said Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers. 

The man accused of assault has been banned from any future Labour Party events. 

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged
The Minister of Energy and Resources says fuel isn't delivering 'fair and competitive prices'.

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp
08:47
Jacinda Ardern said it was unacceptable alcohol was accessible at a Labour Party camp where a group of 16-year-olds were allegedly assaulted.

PM says 'delay' in Labour staff seeking professional help for teenage victims of alleged sexual assault was unacceptable

Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.


Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.


 
