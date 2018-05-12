 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Another area of Auckland bush closed off due to kauri dieback

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A popular Auckland bush walk has been closed to prevent the spread of kauri dieback. 

It comes as calls intensify for new leadership in fighting the disease.
Source: 1 NEWS

Community groups, locals and the Department of Conservation turned out to support the Mana Whenua Iwi as a rahui was placed over the Okura Reserve at dawn.

This week, environmental groups condemned the Ministry of Primary Industries at a select committee hearing, with many saying it should step down from leading the charge against the disease.

Mook Hohneck, of Ngati Manuhiri, says it's important for the different parties to band together to fight the disease.

"I think that's what's needed. It needs collaboration between all the parties to actually bring this all to a head," Mr Hohneck said.

Mels Barton, the secretary for the Tree Council, says that MPI have been "incompetent".

"They've been incompetent - they've not listened to anybody. They've not tried to engage with anybody," Ms Barton said.

MPI has rejected calls to step down, saying it's taking its responsibilities seriously.

Earlier this month, most of the Waitakere Ranges in West Auckland was closed off to prevent the spread of kauri dieback.

It's believed dieback was spread there by dirt on people's shoes.

The four kilometre Okura walkway was seen as a good alternative, but that too is now off-limits.

Kirsty Pryor, the Department of Conservation Operations Manager, says it's important to strike a balance between recreational use of the tracks and the protection of the forest.

"There's about 35,000 people that use this track, so we certainly need to make sure that we can keep it there for all our recreational users, but look after the forest at the same time," Ms Pryor said.

The Ministry of Primary Industries is expected to face the select committee next week as it continues to defend its response to the deadly tree disease.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 