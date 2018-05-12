Another area of Auckland bush closed off due to kauri dieback

A popular Auckland bush walk has been closed to prevent the spread of kauri dieback.

Community groups, locals and the Department of Conservation turned out to support the Mana Whenua Iwi as a rahui was placed over the Okura Reserve at dawn.

This week, environmental groups condemned the Ministry of Primary Industries at a select committee hearing, with many saying it should step down from leading the charge against the disease.

Mook Hohneck, of Ngati Manuhiri, says it's important for the different parties to band together to fight the disease.

"I think that's what's needed. It needs collaboration between all the parties to actually bring this all to a head," Mr Hohneck said.

Mels Barton, the secretary for the Tree Council, says that MPI have been "incompetent".

"They've been incompetent - they've not listened to anybody. They've not tried to engage with anybody," Ms Barton said.

MPI has rejected calls to step down, saying it's taking its responsibilities seriously.

Earlier this month, most of the Waitakere Ranges in West Auckland was closed off to prevent the spread of kauri dieback.

It's believed dieback was spread there by dirt on people's shoes.

The four kilometre Okura walkway was seen as a good alternative, but that too is now off-limits.

Kirsty Pryor, the Department of Conservation Operations Manager, says it's important to strike a balance between recreational use of the tracks and the protection of the forest.

"There's about 35,000 people that use this track, so we certainly need to make sure that we can keep it there for all our recreational users, but look after the forest at the same time," Ms Pryor said.