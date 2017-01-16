'Another angel only lent to us' - tributes flow after Auckland skateboarder killed in hit-and-run

Heartfelt tributes have been paid online to the teenage victim of a hit-and-run in Auckland on Saturday night.

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding on Rua Road in New Lynn.

He was found unconscious just after midnight and despite receiving medical attention, he later died.

'Another angel only lent to us'

Writing on Facebook Te Kahu Kemara sent her aroha to Jacob's family.

"My heart & love goes out to my nephew & niece Jason and Esther Pakura on the loss of their boy Jacob," she wrote.

"So sorry to hear of his passing and way too soon for you moko. Another angel only lent to us.

"Moe moe ra, moe moe ra e moko. I roto nga ringaringa o Te Atua."

'Your passing breaks my heart'

Jessica Kaulima paid tribute to her cousin Jacob.

"Oh my cousin Jacob Pakura words can't express how I'm hurting right now. To find out of your passing last night breaks my heart," she wrote.

"It's not fair!!! .... He will be deeply missed by many!"

'I'll miss your cheeky smile'

Ella Foley wrote: "I'm lost for words right now. I'll miss you and your cheeky smile. Its an honour and blessing to have known you.

"Such a mature young man full of life gone too soon ... Rest in love and fly high Jacob. Lots of love xox."