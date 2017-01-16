 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Another angel only lent to us' - tributes flow after Auckland skateboarder killed in hit-and-run

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heartfelt tributes have been paid online to the teenage victim of a hit-and-run in Auckland on Saturday night.

Jacob Pakura.

Jacob Pakura.

Source: Facebook

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding on Rua Road in New Lynn.

He was found unconscious just after midnight and despite receiving medical attention, he later died.

'Another angel only lent to us'

Writing on Facebook Te Kahu Kemara sent her aroha to Jacob's family.

"My heart & love goes out to my nephew & niece Jason and Esther Pakura on the loss of their boy Jacob," she wrote.

"So sorry to hear of his passing and way too soon for you moko. Another angel only lent to us.

"Moe moe ra, moe moe ra e moko. I roto nga ringaringa o Te Atua."

'Your passing breaks my heart'

Jessica Kaulima paid tribute to her cousin Jacob.

"Oh my cousin Jacob Pakura words can't express how I'm hurting right now. To find out of your passing last night breaks my heart," she wrote.

"It's not fair!!! .... He will be deeply missed by many!"

'I'll miss your cheeky smile'

Ella Foley wrote: "I'm lost for words right now. I'll miss you and your cheeky smile. Its an honour and blessing to have known you. 

"Such a mature young man full of life gone too soon ... Rest in love and fly high Jacob. Lots of love xox."

Police continue to investigate Jacob's death. They will address media this afternoon when they will give an update on the investigation.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
2
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Live updates: Bangladesh lead by 193 at lunch, NZ need four wickets to force run chase

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunts victory

00:26
4
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

00:22
5
The Australian actress has been labelled a Trump supporter following an interview with BBC where she gave comments on the US elections.

'I'm out' – Nicole Kidman fed up addressing her support for Donald Trump

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ