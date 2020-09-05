Another 55 Kiwis caught travelling in to Melbourne, breaking travel bubble rules

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says 55 Kiwi travellers have apparently turned up in his state after flying into NSW as he reiterated he wants no part of the travel bubble with NZ.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

"We have been able to find 23 ... we are still working to find the balance," he told reporters on Sunday.

"We have been given a list, 12 hours after they arrived. We are ringing them, one of them was in Byron Bay."

But acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge insists Victorian chief medical officer Brett Sutton was at the meeting where authorisation was given for individuals who arrived in Sydney from New Zealand to then travel to Victoria.

"So the Victorian government was present when it was discussed, they were made aware that this was going to occur, they raised no objections in the meetings," Tudge told reporters.

But Andrews said this was not the case.

"Seriously, my advice to minister Tudge is, instead of stubbornly defending this, work with us and let's make sure Victoria is not part of a bubble we never agreed to be in," the premier said.

Andrews has been able to ease some of his state's stiff Covid-19 restrictions after reporting just two new cases on Sunday after one on Saturday.

Among the state's relaxation of restrictions, from Monday Melburnians will be allowed to travel 25km from home, while there will be no limits on time spent away from their residence.