Annual inflation up to 1.3 per cent as housing, petrol and airfares rise

Corin Dann

Annual inflation has tipped back over the 1 per cent mark for the first time in two years - thanks to rising prices for new house builds, petrol and airfares.

The Labour leader is put on the spot about whether Labour will offer a housing subsidy for public service workers in the City of Sails.

According to Statistics New Zealand, the Consumers Price Index was 1.3 per cent in the year to December, with prices up 0.4 per cent in the December quarter.

Latest figures show annual inflation is now at 1.3 per cent, the first time inflation has been above 1 per cent in more than two years.
Domestic goods and services (i.e. non-tradable) were 2.4 per cent higher for the year due largely to a 3.3 per cent rise in housing related prices.

In particular prices for newly-built houses excluding land were up 6.5 per cent, with housing rentals up 2 per cent.

In Auckland housing related prices were more than the national average with new house builds up 8.2 per cent and rents up 3.2 per cent from a year earlier.

While inflation is still low historically, today's annual increase in inflation combined with the strong economy is likely to put some pressure on the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates sooner than it otherwise might have.

Although at this stage a hike in the Official Cash Rate isn't looking likely until next year or late this year.

Corin Dann

