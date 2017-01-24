Annual inflation up to 1.3 per cent as housing, petrol and airfares rise

Annual inflation has tipped back over the 1 per cent mark for the first time in two years - thanks to rising prices for new house builds, petrol and airfares.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to Statistics New Zealand, the Consumers Price Index was 1.3 per cent in the year to December, with prices up 0.4 per cent in the December quarter.

Domestic goods and services (i.e. non-tradable) were 2.4 per cent higher for the year due largely to a 3.3 per cent rise in housing related prices.

In particular prices for newly-built houses excluding land were up 6.5 per cent, with housing rentals up 2 per cent.

In Auckland housing related prices were more than the national average with new house builds up 8.2 per cent and rents up 3.2 per cent from a year earlier.

While inflation is still low historically, today's annual increase in inflation combined with the strong economy is likely to put some pressure on the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates sooner than it otherwise might have.