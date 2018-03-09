Annual defence meeting with Australia postponed due to coronavirus

Australia's Minister for Defence has postponed her visit to New Zealand this week amid the coronavirus spread.

New Zealand and Australian flags. Source: istock.com

Linda Reynolds was scheduled to meet with New Zealand's Defence Minister Ron Mark this week in Wellington.

Ms Reynolds said that following diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the Australian Defence Force last weekend, "I have decided to postpone my visit to New Zealand for the Australia-New Zealand Defence Ministers’ meeting on 13 March 2020".

As of last night, three members of Australia's defence force had tested positive for coronavirus, 7 News reported.

"I will remain in Australia to support the whole-of-government response to the coronavirus outbreak and oversee management of the impact of Covid-19 on defence."

Ms Reynolds said that New Zealand "remains Australia’s closest partner in our region and our defence relationship is stronger than ever".