Anne Tolley 'regrets' outburst where she told sister about Winston Peters' pension overpayment - 'I was tired and I was cross'

Former government minister Anne Tolley told her staff to keep secret details Winston Peters' years of superannuation payments after she was told by her department.

But she later went home and told her husband because she "could trust him", and also admits telling her sister during an "outburst" she later regretted.

She insists, however, she did not leak the information to the media.

Ms Tolley has been giving evidence in the High Court case in which she is being sued by Mr Peters for a claimed privacy breach.

Fellow former minister Paula Bennett is also named in the action, along with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), its former chief executive and the State Services Commissioner.

NO SURPRISES

Ms Tolley has detailed how former MSD chief Brendan Boyle said at the end of a meeting in July 2017 that he needed to inform her of a matter under the no surprises policy.

It was then she learned of Mr Peters' over-payments and that he had paid the money back.

She told the court Mr Boyle told her he had sought advice beforehand on whether to raise the matter with her.

"I trusted him to decide when it was appropriate to brief me on matters," he said.

"I have always understood the decision whether to brief a minister was a decision for the official and not the minister," she said.

Ms Tolley said the briefing was short, about 10 minutes, and although she can't remember being told how much the over-payments were it's likely she was told the figure.

She said it was "very one way" and she cannot recall asking Mr Boyle any questions "as the matter had been resolved".

TOLD HUSBAND

Ms Tolley told an office worker about the over-payments because she wanted their advice and asked him to keep it in "absolute" confidence.

"From memory I told him it could not go any further," she said.

But she revealed in court she would later tell her husband, also seeking advice.

"I could trust my husband with information such as this which needed to be kept absolutely confidential," she said.

Her office worker meantime had also not kept the matter confidential, she said.

Ms Tolley would later learn after a Department of Internal Affairs review that the office worker she told had gone on to tell others.

"I was surprised to learn they had informed other staff in my office about this matter, I did not instruct him to do this, and this was contrary to my instructions to keep matter in confidence," she said.

Ms Tolley would tell another person close to her also.

'NOT AS GREAT'

Just before the over-payments became public, Ms Tolley said she was with her sister in Queenstown while she was there to launch new government plans around freedom camping.

"I was walking alone with my sister and she said something glowing about Mr Peters," she told the court.

"I responded with words to the effect that he was not as great as she thought he was and that he'd been receiving a single superannuation payment when he was living with someone else," she said.

But later in court, Ms Tolley said when the story became public she referred questions to MSD because she "had no business discussing anything of Mr Peters' private business".

She said she now wishes she was never told of the matter by then MSD chief Brendan Boyle in the first place.

"Because I'm sitting here now I wish they hadn't," she said in court.

During cross examination she also said she "regretted" her "outburst with my sister".

"I was tired and I was cross."

"Are you saying you're not trustworthy?" Winston Peters' lawyer Brian Henry asked Ms Tolley.

"I wasn't in that circumstance and I regret it," Ms Tolley replied.

NO LEAK

Ms Tolley insisted she wasn't the reason the information made it into the public arena.

"I did not leak that information to the media," Ms Tolley told the court.

"I was accused of leaking it so it affected my reputation too," she said.

She said she was disappointed her office worker went on to tell other staff about the over-payments, but she was confident they also did not leak the information because the media had information the workers did not.