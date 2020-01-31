Anna Burns-Francis named as TVNZ's new US correspondent - 'It's going to be a huge year'

Fair Go reporter Anna Burns-Francis has been named as TVNZ's new US correspondent.

Anna Burns-Francis. Source: TVNZ

Burns-Francis will take over for Rebecca Wright.

She will be based in New York and cover breaking news and major events in the US and neighbouring nations.

"This is the most exciting opportunity I’ve ever had in my career and I can’t wait to get over there and hit the ground running," she said.

"It’s going to be a huge year – elections, court cases, celebrity trials and everything in between. I’m really looking forward to bringing our viewers the stories that matter stateside.

"They call it the city that never sleeps – which is fitting, because with the time zone difference, neither will I."

Wright is returning to new Zealand to join the Sunday team.