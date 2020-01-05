TODAY |

Animal welfare groups call for total ban on calves being used in rodeo events - 'You wouldn't do this to your cat or dog'

Source:  1 NEWS

While thousands of holidaymakers are heading to rodeos around the country, animal welfare advocates are calling for a total ban on calves being used in the events.

The Government's code of welfare for rodeos recommends calves not be involved. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government's code of welfare for rodeos recommends calves not be involved, but event organisers say they are well within their rights.

A video taken at an event in Warkworth, north of Auckland, last week, shows calves being used in the rope and tie event.

"These are baby animals, and they're chased down by cowboys on horseback. They've got lasso thrown around their neck, pulled off (their) feet at high speeds, it's clear these animals are in distress, you wouldn't do this to your cat or dog," said Will Applebee of SAFE.

However, rodeo bosses say the practice is scrutinised by vets, and is safe.

"These calves, they aren't newborn, they're weaned calves that are actually trained for this event," said Lyal Cocks, President of the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association.

"And the contestants in this event, they have to qualify. they have to show they can compete correctly."

The Minister for Primary Industries sets out rules for rodeos in animal welfare legislation.

Best practice is that calves should not be used in rodeo events at all, but sets out minimum standards if it does go ahead, including how the animals should be handled to minimise distress.

"Having calves compete in rope and tie is compliant with the code," Cocks said.

