Animal hoarders should get more compulsory mental health assessments, treatment - SPCA

The SPCA is calling for more compulsory mental health assessments and treatment orders for animal hoarders.

SPCA head Greg Reid said his team rescues hundreds of animals from hoarders every year and the problem is on the rise in New Zealand.

A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.
Source: Seven Sharp

The SPCA says it's a mental health issue, and simply telling hoarders they can't take in animals is not enough.

"For us it's almost like the analogy of an alcoholic. You wouldn't say to an alcoholic, 'you're an alcoholic, you have to stop drinking, you can only have one drink a day.' Because you know they're not going to do it," Mr Reid said.

"We would really like to see far more compulsory mental health assessments and compulsory treatment orders as part of sentence as part of an animal abuse case. That would be great."

Last year, that happened for the first time when a serial animal abuser was ordered to have counselling.

Mr Reid wants to see more such orders.

In one case, a woman was last year disqualified from owning animals for five years. 

Seven Sharp was with SPCA animal welfare officers as they returned to the woman's house recently, accompanied by police with a search warrant and found dogs inside.

The woman will be prosecuted again by the SPCA. 

"The challenge we have at the moment is the legislation prevents us from automatically forfeiting those animals and being able to re- home them. We still have to go back to court," Mr Reid said.   


