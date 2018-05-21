Anika Moa visits a clinical hypnotist who reckons she can reduce your drinking in a week, but did it work?

Ever feel like you'd like to cut down on drinking but don't want to give it up altogether? Australian clinical hypnotist Georgia Foster reckons she can help and Seven Sharp's Anika Moa volunteered as a guinea pig.

Foster is a reformed drinker herself and now uses her hypnotism techniques to try and tone down others' reliance on the bottle.

Moa isn't sure she is ready to stop drinking altogether though, saying "I'm a mother of three, the thought of stopping drinking makes me want to kind of vomit in my mouth a little bit."

According to Foster her hypnosis training means you don't have to give up booze completely, but it'll raise your self-esteem and make you less reliant on it.