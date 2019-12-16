TODAY |

Anika Moa recalls 'hard times' during childhood visiting foodbanks

Source:  1 NEWS

Musician and radio host Anika Moa has today recalled the "hard times" she faced during her childhood visiting food banks with her father. 

Hundreds of families are showing up at Auckland City Mission’s distribution centres as the pressures of the festive season bite. Source: 1 NEWS

Her story was inspired by TVNZ 1 Breakfast host John Campbell, according to NZ Herald, who yesterday put the state of poverty in New Zealand in the spotlight. 

He visited one of Auckland City Mission's four distribution centres at Eden Park where he met many struggling families. 

On air for The Hits this morning, Anika Moa said Campbell's story brought a tear to her eye as it reminded her of the times she had to go to food banks when she visited her dad in Auckland. 

Anika Moa. Source: Te Karere

Campbell said people were sleeping on concrete outside to get food and presents for Christmas. He estimated 30 to 40 of the 200 people at Eden Park were children.

"I grew up in Christchurch with my mum, we were poor but we were always fed with three meals a day," said Moa.

"But every time I flew up to Auckland to see my dad, who has now passed, we used to struggle because my Dad was a gypsy musician and we used to travel around a lot.

"We used to go to food banks ourselves just to make it through the week and I used to feel so embarrassed."

She said seeing all the people who could not afford food now "drives her crazy". 

Agencies like City Mission and The Salvation Army are asking for donations of money, food and new presents for babies to teenagers.

