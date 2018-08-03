Anika Moa chats with Julia Deans of Fur Patrol fame about her new album release tour

Seven Sharp
Napier had a rare visitor today in the form of a Weddell seal.
The juvenile mammal is only the seventh ever recorded visiting New Zealand shores.
It was spotted resting on one of the city's beaches and was confirmed to be a Weddell seal by Department of Conservation (DOC) marine technical staff.
Ranger Rod Hansen says it's the second reported sighting in Napier.
"The first visit we received was back in 2007 – so it is truly a rare sighting indeed," Mr Hansen says.
The Weddell seal – named by James Weddell, who was a British sailor and seal hunter - is the most southern living
mammal to permanently inhabit the Antarctic continent according to DOC.
They grow up to three metres long and can weigh in at 500 kilograms. Throughout their lives the seals remain close to their breeding colonies – usually travelling no further than 100km from those colonies.
However, there have been reports of migrations up to several hundred kilometres – especially by younger seals with sightings reported here and in Australia.
DOC says people should stay at least 20 metres away from the Weddell seal and should not disturb it by making loud noises or throwing things.
Police have released an image of a woman wanted for questioning over the kidnapping and aggravated robbery of an 87-year-old man in Hastings last Saturday.
The elderly man was approached by a man and woman in a car park before being forced into the backseat of his car on the corner of Queen Street West and King Street North, at 3.55pm on Saturday.
He was then driven around Hastings, where the group withdrew money from his account at several different locations.
Police say they can now confirm that the alleged female offender used the victim’s bankcard at an ATM on Tomoana Road (Mahora shops) at about 4:00pm.
She is described as Maori, in her 40s or possibly older, of solid build, wearing a black hooded top, black shorts over light blue/grey jeans or leggings.
The man with her is also described as Maori, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, with short hair.
"We are aware that several people used the same ATM that afternoon and may have noticed this individual inserting the card several times," says Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.
"We would ask that these members of the public make contact with Police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation."
Please make contact with Hastings Police directly on 06 831 0700 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.