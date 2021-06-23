Angry court outburst directed at ex-Dilworth chaplain facing raft of sex crime charges

A former chaplain at Dilworth School has appeared in the Auckland District Court, facing fresh accusations of sex crime.

Ross Browne, 72, is facing eight new charges, including three for possession of child exploitation material last year.

Browne, who was also a scout leader at Auckland’s Dilworth, was first arrested in September last year as part of the police investigation, Operation Beverly.

At the time, he was the vicar of St Luke’s church in Manurewa.

He was vicar at Dilworth from 1979 until 2006, with his alleged sexual offending linked to the school occurring between the 1980s and early 2000s.

In court today, a family member of an alleged victim stood up and yelled out to Browne.

"[He] is no longer your victim", she said. "You have ruined the last 20 years of my parents' life".

"May God forgive you, have mercy on your soul".

She told 1 NEWS her family member was baptised at the age of nine by Browne.

The alleged indecent assault happened when he was around the same age.

Browne did not react to the outburst.

There have now been 11 men charged with historical sexual offences linked to the Auckland boy’s boarding school.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber, who’s leading Operation Beverly said, “While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn't spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch”.

Appearing at the Auckland District Court today, Judge Fraser joined Browne's new charges to his existing ones.

He did not enter a plea.

He’s set to go to trial at the High Court in Auckland in April next year, alongside two other men with name suppression.