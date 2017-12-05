 

Anger in Southland over storage of thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste from Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter

Frustrations are growing in Southland over thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste from the Tiwai aluminum smelter being stored in the region.

Residents fear the waste will poison waterways and the air.
The old Mataura paper mill is the latest location to store the waste after producing company Taha International went into liquidation last year.

Opponents said if the material inside gets wet it will create a toxic ammonia cloud and could poison the nearby river.

Mataura resident Winston McCone said there has ”been some wicked actions".

The waste is coming from the Tiwai Aluminium Smelter, with concerns growing about storage following the closure of a processing company.
“I think it’s been a very, very poor action that ever allowed for this dross to be transferred from the smelter and stored here in our town. Towns aren't for dross.”

A closed door meeting was held yesterday at the Invercargill City Council.

A spokesperson for the receivers told 1 NEWS they hope to make a decision on what to do with the waste in the next few days.

