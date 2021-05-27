Anger after Hawke's Bay woman, 90, sent home hour before surgery

A Hawke's Bay woman has expressed her anger after the region's hospital delayed her mother-in-law's surgery for weeks, when the operation was less than an hour away.

Hawke's Bay Hospital. Source: RNZ / Tom Kitchin

By Tom Kitchin for rnz.co.nz

Yesterday, Jakie Livingston's 90-year-old mother-in-law Janina (Jean) Ochkas was waiting in a bed for a hip replacement at the Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

"After all the build up ... and everything that's involved in getting an operation done - we arrived at the hospital at 10.30am, they prepped her up, put her in a gown, rubbed her down with anti-bacterial," Livingston said.

She asked staff on several occasions how long they would have to wait.

"They said the previous operation was nearly finished [and they] should be able to take her through within the hour."

Half an hour later, Livingston said they came through with a different story.

"[Staff] said the powers that be had an emergency meeting within that half an hour and had decided that the hospital was full to capacity and could not use any more beds for after operation care and that Jean would have to go home."

Livingston was told they would have to wait another four to six weeks before they could do the operation and even then, there could be similar delays.

"It's taken four years to get to that point, three lots of rejections through the system with no explanation why."

Livingston said she was frustrated and annoyed.

"Really, really, really let down and angry. The reason I'm causing so much trouble now is because I just don't want it to happen to anybody else.

"I just want so many people to know that they better start taking care of themselves because the hospital's certainly not going to do it."