Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

1 NEWS
A relative has been left angry after five kids were allegedly left in a car for hours during their mum's arrest in Whakatane on Monday night.

Jeff Angell says a relation of his (who can't be named for legal reasons) was pulled over and arrested while her five children were also in the car.

Police released a statement to TVNZ1's Te Karere denying the allegations and saying they offered to drop off kids to a local whānau member, but the mother declined.

She instead arranged for her relation, Mr Angell, in Tauranga to come and get them.

"When I got there to pick up the children and I saw them in the car like that and its 10pm at night.

"I wouldn't leave my dogs like that and there's those beautiful moko," Mr Angell said.

The police also suggested the children could wait inside the office, but again the mother declined.

She had said that her 18-year-old would instead look after them in the car, police say.

Mr Angell said things could have been handled differently.

"Look at those kids, is it their fault that they are being held and accountable for their mother's actions?

"Like they're criminals," he said.

Police say the woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions which included not associating with some of the children she had in her car.

The 30-year-old mum will appear in Hamilton District Court in September facing charges of assault of a child.

Police's full statement

Police strongly disputes the claims made in this social media post.

The woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions which included not associating with some of the children she had in her car.

When the woman was arrested Police offered to drop the children to a family member who lived nearby but the woman would not agree to this.

She arranged for a family member in Tauranga to come and get them instead, he took three hours to arrive.

Police then suggested the children could wait for the family member inside the station, but again the woman would not agree to this.

She insisted that the children would be looked after by the 18-year-old in the group and told them to stay in the car and not enter the Police station.

Police takes our responsibilities seriously and made every effort to ensure the safety of these tamariki.

The woman, aged 30, is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on September 20th facing three charges of assault of a child.

On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car. Source: Te Karere
