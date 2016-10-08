Andy Foster holds slight lead over incumbent Justin Lester in race to be Wellington's mayor

Andy Foster has a slight lead over incumbent Justin Lester, according to the progress result in the Wellington City mayoralty race.

Mr Foster is ahead by 700 votes after receiving 24,108 votes compared to Mr Lester's 23,393 votes.

Ninety per cent of the votes have counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a preliminary result won't be avaliable until tomorrow.

Dunedin

Unofficial results from Dunedin show Green party Candidate Aaron Hawkins has won the mayoralty.

At 35, Mr Hawkins is one of the youngest mayors in the country.

His win comes after incumbent Dave Cull decided against running.

Hamilton

Paula Southgate has beaten incumbent mayor Andrew King.

Ms Southgate missed out on the top job at the last election by just six votes on recount.

Christchurch

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel speaks to reporters at the Christchurch City Council offices. Source: rnz.co.nz

Progress results show Lianne Dalziel will serve a third term as mayor.

The current vote count shows Ms Dalziel has a clear majority with 44,811 votes.

Her nearest rival, Darryll Park, received 28,260 votes.

The next highest polling mayoral candidate was John Minto, who received 8739 votes.

Lianne Dalziel has been mayor of Christchurch since 2013 after serving as an MP in the Labour Party for 23 years.

Gisborne

Rehette Stolz has won the Gisborne mayoralty in a landslide a few months after taking over from the city's long-term mayor, Meng Foon.

Mrs Stolz received 8,121 votes to the 2,700 won by her main rival Meredith Akuhata-Brown.

Rotorua

Incumbent mayor Steve Chadwick has been voted in again with a majority of nearly 2,000 votes.

Invercargill

Sir Tim Shadbolt was re-elected as mayor after getting 8903 votes ahead of rivals Darren Ludlow and Becs Amundsen, who got 5878 and 3003 votes respectively.

Hutt City

Campbell Barry beat three-term mayor Ray Wallace.

Napier

Kirsten Wise will be Napier's new mayor after beating former National MP Chris Tremain by more than 8,000 votes.

Whangarei

Sherly Mai has been re-elected as mayor, winning her third term in office.

Marlborough

John Leggett has returned as mayor for a second term.

Thames- Coromandel

Sandra Goudie beat her nearest rival, Len Salt, by nearly 3,000 votes to win another term.

Hastings

Sandra Hazzlehurst has won a second term as mayor.



Tauranga

Tauranga's new mayor is Tenby Powell, who beat incumbent Greg Brownless.

Nelson

Nelson's Rachel Reese has secured her third term as mayor.

In neighbouring Tasman, Tim King has won the mayoralty while in Buller, Jamie Cleine won by a clear majority.