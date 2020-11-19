TODAY |

Android phone users left frustrated amid reports of NZ COVID Tracer app glitching, deleting entries

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Android users have been left frustrated, with many reporting that the NZ COVID Tracer app is glitching and, in some cases, deleting their contact tracing entries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In an effort to stop further spread of Covid-19, masks are now required on all Auckland public transport, as well as on flights throughout New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The app’s listing on the Google Play store has been swamped with negative reviews over the last month, with many asking why the Ministry of Health hasn’t rolled out a full update.

1 NEWS spoke to Stefan Eady, who purchased his phone just last year.

His version of the NZ COVID Tracer stopped working in early October, when he updated to the latest version on the app store.

“It just doesn’t work, won’t scan anything,” Eady said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The University of Auckland professor also say he supports compulsory mask wearing on public transport in the Tamaki Makaurau. Source: Breakfast

The app also crashes when he manually inputs his locations, and in some instances, the glitch has resulted in his diary entries being deleted.

Because of the issues, some stores have turned him away from shopping.

“The Nike store, they don’t let you in unless you scan,” he said.

The Health Ministry is aware of the issue and has developed a fix. However, affected users must email them directly to access it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hardly any pub patrons used the Covid Tracer App on the night an infected customer visited, Dr Ashely Bloomfield revealed today. Source: 1 NEWS

It is not yet available in an automatic update.

A spokesperson said “a small number of people with OnePlus, Redmi, Oppo and Xiaomi phones” have been affected.

1 NEWS understands that 954 users have already come forward after experiencing issues.

“The next app update will be released in about a week and will be tested on a range of devices and operating systems prior to release,” the spokesperson said. 

It comes as cabinet prepares to make a decision on whether it’ll make scanning with the app compulsory in “high risk” areas.

New Zealand
Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blind Wellington man kicked off bus for his poodle guide dog
2
BNZ to close down 38 branches around the country within a year
3
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
4
Police name woman whose body was found in burning vehicle in South Auckland
5
Winston Peters makes first public appearance since his party’s loss on election night
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Blind Wellington man kicked off bus for his poodle guide dog

Schools told to avoid violent offender lockdown drills to prevent anxiety in students

Prince Harry volunteers for foundation providing Covid-19 support for veterans

Leighton Baker steps down as New Conservative leader