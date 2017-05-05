 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Andrew Little vows to build 200 houses in Hamilton, calls run down estate 'criminal'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Labour leader says 100 houses will replace abandoned state houses at Jebson Place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

2

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

00:37
3

Watch: 'My brain lining, my eye sockets, my nasal passages, my sinuses, my jaw, my gum, my spinal fluid...': Brave cancer teen Jake Bailey opens up on just how sick he was

00:18
4

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend


00:28
5
The clash with the Colorado Rockies had to be delayed for 15 minutes.

Raw: The moment flying baseball bat takes out female fan two rows back Padres hitter loses handle

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ