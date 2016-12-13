Andrew Little set to visit Pike picket line and 'affirm Labour's commitment to recovering the men'

Labour leader Andrew Little is due to visit the Pike River picket line today, with his office saying he will affirm Labour's commitment to recovering the bodies of the men "and getting justice for the families".

A statement issued ahead of the 11am visit says Mr Little "has been involved with the Pike River families' fight for justice since Day 1 when he was head of the EPMU".

He was most recently at Pike River last year on the sixth anniversary of the disaster for a private memorial.

Twenty-nine men died in explosions in the mine on November 19, 2010.

Their bodies have never been recovered and the mine owners, Solid Energy, are planning to permanently seal the mine.

Victims' family members have been picketing at the Pike River gates for the mine to be re-entered and the bodies recovered.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters met with the families in a public meeting last Sunday and pledged to make re-entry to the mine non-negotiable in any coalition deal during the election this year.

"Twenty-nine people dying and no one being held accountable is blood on our democracy," he said.

However, Prime Minister Bill English has said the New Zealand First leader's proposal to re-enter the mine is "misleading the families" because re-entry is a "legal" and not a "political" decision.

Mr English told reporters in London that New Zealand's safety laws changed because of Pike River.

"It's very strong on responsibility and any decision to go in there has to comply with that law," he said.