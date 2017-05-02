Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

Labour has announced a 74-strong party list with leader Andrew Little saying he is proud and excited to be leading such a dynamic and capable group of candidates into the September election.

"I have said I wanted a Party List that is as reflective and representative of New Zealand as possible. This is a list that achieves that," he said.

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth says the party's moderating committee met over the weekend to consider a wealth of very high calibre candidates for the party list.

"We are delighted to present a list that contains 74 talented candidates and provides further renewal to Labour's caucus," he said.

"I am excited that Labour will take into the general election a strong caucus supported by a fresh team of candidates who reflect New Zealand’s diversity."

Andrew Little is number 1 on the list, followed by Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson, Phil Twyford, Megan Woods, Chris Hipkins, Carmel Sepuloni, David Clark, David Parker and Stuart Nash.

Willow-Jean Prime is at number 16 and Willie Jackson is number 21.

Labour's 2017 party list as of May 2. Source: Supplied

Andrew Little explains delay in list's release

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme today, Mr Little said the delay in the release of the list from yesterday was due to negotiations by certain members about their position on the list.

Willie Jackson had "expressed his disappointment" at his ranking and "like a lot of people he just thought he should be higher and thats not unusual."

"Even after 40 there's an amazing range of people there," Mr Little said.

He said delays due to negotiations are common, and hit back at suggestions that it showed disorganisation among the party ranks.

"No one gives a stuff about that stuff," he said.

"What they want know is who is on the list.

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year."

Speaking about Trevor Mallard, who is 32nd on the list, Mr Little said he wanted him to be the Speaker in the next Labour-led Governement, and also said Mr Mallard may not stay with the party if they lose.

"If we wind up in opposition ... Trevor doesn't want to stick around," Mr Little said.

Labour's six Maori MPs are standing in their electorate only, as announced earlier.

"We need to fix the housing crisis, rebuild our health system and equip our schools to deliver the education parents and kids deserve," Mr Little said.

"Now we have the candidates in place who I'm confident will do a fantastic job convincing voters Labour has the solutions to build a fairer New Zealand. I can't wait to hit the campaign trail with them."