Andrew Little says interns were 'badly let down', organisers have questions to answer

Labour Party leader Andrew Little says foreign interns who were in the country helping out with election campaigning were "badly let down".

Speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning Mr Little says he agreed that the handling of the interns by the administration who set up the programme was negligent.

"They've been let down – badly let down. Whoever set it up totally overreached themselves. We totally accept that."

An internal Labour Party investigation has been launched following complaints about the programme, which saw more than 80 foreign students come to the country to help out with election campaigning.

Yesterday it was revealed that two of the interns involved in the campaign camp may have broken the law.

The Labour leader confirmed this morning that two out of the 85 interns in the programme had the wrong visa and have since been sent home following an audit by the party into the internships and its participants.

He says the students were told to apply for a working visa and 83 interns followed those instructions.

Mr Little says the party head office took control of the programme last week and will endeavour to find out why two interns were in the country on the wrong visa.

He says there will be questions to answer about whether the administration in charge of the programme was doing its job properly.

"That is a question we need to get to the bottom of."

Mr Little says he believes the party's values haven't been compromised by the incident.

He says the party stepped in as soon as they heard complaints.

"Once we've known about it and things were wrong the party head office stepped in, took control and did the right things.