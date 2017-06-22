Andrew Little 'not aware' of McCarten's internship programme

Labour leader Andrew Little says he had no idea the man running his Auckland office was also running the intern campaign that caused embarrassment for the party last week.

Matt McCarten was employed essentially as Mr Little's Auckland chief of staff, a role funded out of the party leader's budget, when he began the campaign to bringing 85 foreign students to work on the election campaign.

Last week the Labour Party was forced to step in and take over the programme after students, mostly from the US and UK, complained about living in squalid digs in an Auckland marae and about the work they were required to do.

Party officials said they took over after the programme became oversubscribed and Mr McCarten could no longer handle it.

"When he first floated the idea to me at the beginning of the year of an internship programme I said to him then it's a party issue, it's a campaign issue, that has to be dealt with by the party," Mr Little told RNZ today.

"I certainly wasn't aware that this project was being organised in the way that it was and it was advanced as far as it was before we got notified of problems with it."

Mr Little also revealed Mr McCarten wasn't alone in running it and that there were four others, including "three on the party side".

He declined to name the others.

Since the story broke several students have gone public and said the accommodation wasn't as bad as had been portrayed and they were enjoying working on Labour's campaign.