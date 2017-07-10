 

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

Breaking
Labour leader Andrew Little has dropped to fourth in the preferred leader rankings in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, the lowest result for an opposition leader for eight years.

National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.
Since the last poll in late May, Mr Little has dropped to fourth behind Bill English, Winston Peters and deputy Labour leader Jacinda Ardern. 

Mr Little's popularity fell by three points to five per cent while Mr Peters jumped four points to 11 per cent.

It's the lowest result for a leader of the opposition since 2009. 

Mr English has also taken a hit, down three points to 26 per cent. Ms Ardern remained steady at six per cent. 

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says Andrew Little is still struggling to make his mark two-and-a-half years after becoming leader, and now time is running out.

After a month of scandals - National's Todd Barclay resigned and Labour's intern scandal - both of the major political parties have taken a hit, according to the poll.  

National dropped two points to 47 per cent, while Labour dropped three points to 27 per cent. 

A Government committee that oversees abortions in NZ is calling for the law to be updated, saying it would help medical professionals.

The Green Party and New Zealand First are both up two points to 11 per cent. 

The Maori Party is up one point to 2 per cent and The Opportunities Party is steady on 1 per cent.

The Labour Party leader says the party will "get to the bottom" of the incident involving the foreign students.

When it comes to seats in what would be a Parliament of 122 MPs, National would have 57 seats. 

With its current support parties of ACT, United Future and the Maori Party, it could muster a further four seats, bringing its total to 61, not quite a majority.

Under this scenario, National would need the support of New Zealand First and its 14 MPs to form a government.

Labour, meanwhile, with 33 and the Greens' 14 could muster 47 seats.  

Throw in New Zealand First's 14 and the centre left block would also reach 61 seats - not enough for a majority, although it could technically force a hung Parliament. 

The poll was conducted between July 1 and July 5 and has a sample size of 1007 eligible voters. 

The margin of error is approximately plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

