 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Andrew Little has announced he is "not motivated" by poll results on the campaign trail after receiving the lowest approval rating by a Labour leader in almost a decade.

The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".
Source: Breakfast

Speaking to Jack Tame on TVNZ1's Breakfast today over his fourth placing as New Zealand's preferred Prime Minister, registering at five per cent, Mr Little implied the number does not reflect the public's desire for social change.

"Those are numbers, that's interesting but right now I take my motivation from the people who are talking to me. So many people come up to me and say 'this is not the New Zealand we want, we need a change'," he said.

"In the end I find that stuff [poll numbers] interesting but it's not what motivates me. What motivates me are the stories I get about people who are doing it really tough."

Mr Little's popularity fell by three points to five per cent while Mr Peters jumped four points to 11 per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colar Brunton poll. It's the lowest result for a leader of the opposition since 2009.

"Look I'm not here to explain the polls, I can talk about my experiences.

"I gauge the type of feedback and the extent of it. People who come up and talk to me now compared to say a year ago, certainly two years ago, it is a world of difference.

"People are coming up to me and saying 'I voted National before, I'm not voting for them again because I don't like the fact there are 90,000 young people out of work'."

Upon further questioning from Tame around whether internal Labour Party polls were showing different results to Labour's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, Mr Little was vague.

"Look there's a whole heap of different polls including our internal ones that have a range of sort of different numbers," Mr Little said.

"The poll is the poll, yeah interesting. In the end, it might sound like a cliche, but there's only one poll that matters and it's on the 23rd of September.

"We've got 10 weeks of a campaign ahead of us. Campaigns make a difference and I'm into it every step of the way."

Related

Politics

Election

04:23
Labour's leader has dropped to fourth as the preferred PM in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Andrew Little's latest poll result 'very disappointing' for Labour - Corin Dann

04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little gets chance to 'show his stuff' with families package after 'pretty disastrous' poll result - Corin Dann
04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit
02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


02:52
2
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Stoke up the fire! Cold front to bring dumping of snow, freezing temperatures and black ice to parts of the South Island

02:54
3
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'


03:20
4
Weather forecaster Sarah Garlick has the latest on the cold front hitting the country.

Video: Imminent winter snow storm is 'going to be significant' – MetService

03:05
5
The Breakfast team says everyone was left deflated after the draw.

England Rugby won't release Lions players for potential unofficial Test decider with All Blacks

02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ