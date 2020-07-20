Andrew Falloon resigns after issue on Friday, becomes 13th National MP to announce they won't stand at election

National MP Andrew Falloon will be leaving Parliament at the upcoming election.

Andrew Falloon. Source: 1 NEWS

He is the 13th National MP to announce they won't be standing in September's election, with the decision coming after high-profile MPs Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye said last week they wouldn't stand again.

"As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide.

"It was an extremely difficult period in my life. Unfortunately, recently, another friend took their own life, which has brought back much unresolved grief," Mr Falloon said.

"I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected."

"Recent events have compounded that situation and reminded me of the need to maintain my own health and wellbeing. I have again been receiving counselling."

Mr Falloon is the MP for Rangitata in Canterbury.

Leader Judith Collins, who took over from Todd Muller last week, said the party was "advised of an issue relating to Andrew late on Friday afternoon and we have dealt with it this morning".

"Andrew is suffering from significant mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his family, must be respected."

A tweet by Mr Falloon of a photo of his sleeping father holding the paw of a cat went viral last year.

"My Dad is recovering from an operation. Mum went out and left a door slightly ajar. My parents do not have a cat."