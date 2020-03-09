TODAY |

Andrew Coster named New Zealand's new police commissioner, will lead team of 13,000

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
New Zealand's new police commissioner is Andrew Coster, announced by the Prime Minister today. 

"I know he'll lead his team with inclusion, positivity and endless focus on individuals," Jacinda Ardern said. 

Mr Coster joined police in 1996 and has held a range of roles, with his most recent being Acting Deputy Commissioner in charge of resource management.

The former lawyer was recently part of the team that advised MPs on changes to gun laws, in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attacks. 

Mr Coster will begin his five-year term on April 3. 

He will replace outgoing commissioner Mike Bush, who held the post for the last six years and will step down in April. 

Ms Ardern told media today Mr Bush "led his team through significant challenges". 

The role comes with a salary of about $700,000, and will see him in charge of 13,000 staff. 

