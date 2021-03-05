When and where the tsunami waves could hit

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake off the Kermadec Islands has triggered a tsunami warning for a number of coastal areas across New Zealand this morning.
Tsunami evacuation area from magnitude 8.0 quake Source: 1 NEWS
NEMA has put out an alert for where the waves are expected to hit and at what times.
Here's a list of where the waves are expected:
Lottin Point 9.49am
Gisborne 10.09am
North Cape at 10.18am
Mount Maunganui at 10.19am
Port Tauranga 10.26am
East Cape at 10.31am
Whangarei at 10.34am
Napier at 10.45am
Kaingaroa Chatham Islands 10.51am
Bluff at 2.41pm