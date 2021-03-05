When and where the tsunami waves could hit

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake off the Kermadec Islands has triggered a tsunami warning for a number of coastal areas across New Zealand this morning.

Tsunami evacuation area from magnitude 8.0 quake Source: 1 NEWS

NEMA has put out an alert for where the waves are expected to hit and at what times.

Here's a list of where the waves are expected:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lottin Point 9.49am

Gisborne 10.09am

North Cape at 10.18am

Mount Maunganui at 10.19am

Your playlist will load after this ad

Port Tauranga 10.26am

East Cape at 10.31am

Whangarei at 10.34am

Napier at 10.45am

Kaingaroa Chatham Islands 10.51am