And Australia's most reputable company is... Air New Zealand!

Air New Zealand has shoved Australia's own airlines and corporations aside to become our Trans-Tasman neighbour's most reputable company.

An Air New Zealand plane.

Air NZ has surged up Australia's AMR Corporate Reputation Index from sixth place in 2016, to take top spot in 2017, beating out the likes of Toyota, Apple Australia, Woolworths - and of course Qantas, which came in fifth. Virgin Australia ranked in 16th place.

In the same survey in New Zealand, Air New Zealand also came out tops amongst Kiwis, beating out Toyota, ASB and The Warehouse.

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon described the results as "fantastic".