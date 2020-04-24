Ancestry.com makes Kiwi and Australian military records free over Anzac weekend

For those looking to find out a little more about their heritage and family history, ancestry.com has announced it will make its military service records for Kiwis and Australians free over Anzac weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"There are millions of records people can access," ancestry.com spokesperson Jason Reeve said.

"You never know quite what you're going to find and for many people they might have multiple people within their family that have served," Mr Reeves said.

Mr Reeves said you don't need much information to start searching - just the name of your ancestor is usually enough to start digging through the records.

The records could include things like a soldier's service history, their enlistment details and also any awards they were given.

Watch the full interview above.