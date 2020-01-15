Ancestral pou at Auckland beach vandalised with 'disgusting' swastika

By Tane Karamaina
The Hinerangi pou out at Te Ahua Point by Piha has been vandalised with a swastika symbol on the right side of her leg.
At around 2pm yesterday Trippy Tourist Guide Jo Lally discovered Hinerangi, a pou commemorating a Ngāoho ancestress who is in turn named after an honoured Turehu ancestress, was defaced with a swastika.
The pou, carved by Sunnah Thompson, was installed as a joint effort between local iwi Te Kawerau a Maki, Friends of Arataki and the Auckland Council in 2011.
Ms Lally regularly visits Hinerangi in her role as a tour guide.
The swastika is estimated to be four inches large and is quite visible upon approach.
"As you walk up to it you can see. It’s a good four inches. It’s really big," she says.
Members of her tour group all remarked that they were disgusted at seeing the swastika on the pou.
"It’s a really beautiful place and to see that is really disgusting."
Te Kawerau a Maki have been contacted for comment by Te Karere.