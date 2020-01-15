TODAY |

Ancestral pou at Auckland beach vandalised with 'disgusting' swastika

Source:  Te Karere

By Tane Karamaina

The Hinerangi pou out at Te Ahua Point by Piha has been vandalised with a swastika symbol on the right side of her leg.

Auckland tourist guide discovers 'disgusting' swastika on ancestral pou (Credit | Jo Lally) Source: Supplied

At around 2pm yesterday Trippy Tourist Guide Jo Lally discovered Hinerangi, a pou commemorating a Ngāoho ancestress who is in turn named after an honoured Turehu ancestress, was defaced with a swastika.

The pou, carved by Sunnah Thompson, was installed as a joint effort between local iwi Te Kawerau a Maki, Friends of Arataki and the Auckland Council in 2011.

Ms Lally regularly visits Hinerangi in her role as a tour guide.

The swastika is estimated to be four inches large and is quite visible upon approach.

Auckland tourist guide discovers 'disgusting' swastika on ancestral pou. (Credit | Jo Lally) Source: Supplied

"As you walk up to it you can see. It’s a good four inches. It’s really big," she says.

Members of her tour group all remarked that they were disgusted at seeing the swastika on the pou.

"It’s a really beautiful place and to see that is really disgusting."

Te Kawerau a Maki have been contacted for comment by Te Karere.

New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
