Analysis: White Island tragedy likely to shape Govt policy as much as Christchurch terrorist attack did

Looking at a year in politics, 1 NEWS' political expert Katie Bradford says tragedies and disasters sent the Government "soul searching" for what needed to change.

In the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15, in which 51 people were killed at two mosques, the Government implemented its gun buyback scheme to pull semi automatics.

"With Christchurch, what's its meant for the gun buyback and law changes and so forth, that's just been such an integral big part of this year," Bradford said.

More recently, with the Whakaari/White Island disaster, she expects inquiries to take place that could mean big changes for New Zealand's tourism.

"I think in the wake of White Island, it's quite likely there will be some sort of other inquiry as well and that could lead to more possible changes around regulation, around adventure tourism or industry there.

"I think that's something we do in this country when we have these big tragedies, when we have big disasters. We like to go and do a bit of soul searching and look at what went wrong and what we can change, so I think both of those will continue to have an impact for some time."

Bradford said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to tragedy this year, especially after the Christchurch attack, made a big impact on a world stage.

"I think a lot of countries have looked at her and looked at New Zealand and gone, 'I wish we had a leader like that,' and so I think if you put the domestic politics aside she really has done a really good job of trying to show that face of compassion and help people and support people both here and overseas.

"I don't think, though, we can ignore the fact though that Labour's had a lot of problems this year and has struggled. And she has struggled domestically when it comes to politics," Bradford said, mentioning the failed KiwiBuild plan and "a year of delivery" that wasn't so much.

She also said a lot of the problems in the wellbeing sector, including homelessness and state housing issues, still remained, as well as in infrastructure.

"It's sort of talking a big game but not actually showing us the shovels in the ground."