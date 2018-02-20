 

Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

The National Party leadership race fired up today, as Steven Joyce threw his hat in the ring among the contenders vying for the party's top spot. 

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings us the latest details from the National Party leadership race.
It was also revealed today Paula Bennett's position as deputy will also go to a vote.

That move also allows leadership contenders to go into the race on a ticket, meaning they could pair with another person as a leadership team. 

Those vying for Bill English's spot are Judith Collins, Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce.  

National MPs will vote using a progressional voting method, with the lowest scoring contender dropping off each round until one person gets 29 votes or over.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, February 27. 

This morning Ms Bennett told reporters "at this stage" she would work under all five contenders.

Paula Bennett was asked if she was concerned that Judith Collins was looking at other potential deputies.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6. 

He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.
The former hostage negotiator and cop wants to be the man to take on the government.
Ms Adams says it's her "ambition and goal" to win the 2020 election.
He complimented competitor Judith Collins, and possible competitor Amy Adams.
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.
