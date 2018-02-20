Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

The National Party leadership race fired up today, as Steven Joyce threw his hat in the ring among the contenders vying for the party's top spot.

It was also revealed today Paula Bennett's position as deputy will also go to a vote.

That move also allows leadership contenders to go into the race on a ticket, meaning they could pair with another person as a leadership team.

Those vying for Bill English's spot are Judith Collins, Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce.

National MPs will vote using a progressional voting method, with the lowest scoring contender dropping off each round until one person gets 29 votes or over.