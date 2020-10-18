TODAY |

Analysis: Jessica Mutch McKay on the 'longest year ever' for politics and what’s next after the election

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says 2020 has been the “longest year ever” for politics, but it’s just beginning again after the election. 

1 NEWS’ political editor says 2020 has been the “longest year ever” in politics, but it’s just started. Source: Q+A

Mutch McKay said last night’s election results were “extraordinary” in an “extraordinary year”. 

She appeared on a Q+A panel this morning with National member and lawyer Liam Hehir, Auckland Councillor and Labour member Efeso Collins and Moana Maniapoto, host of current affairs show Te Ao with Moana. 

“2020 will go down in the history books as one of the big years politically,” Mutch McKay said.

But with the election over, “now we reset”, she said.

“We see who the ministers are. We see who the Deputy Prime Minister is, who are heading up those select committees. We see new MPs fresh.”

Mutch McKay added: “Election nights are sometimes the full stop, but maybe we’ve got a few more dots to come for the rest of the year.”  

“It is literally the longest year ever.”

“It has been an exhausting year,” Q+A host Jack Tame said. 

Hehir had some words of comfort for National supporters: “This too will pass.”

“It has been a rough 24 hours. We knew this was coming. 

“It’s hard to fight against the tide.”

The National Party leader vows the party will take time to reflect and adapt. Source: 1 NEWS

He also had some words of wisdom for National’s remaining MPs. He urged them to be “cold and calculated” rather than rash. 

Maniapoto said last night’s results show Labour leader Jacinda Ardern had the “magic factor”.

She is hoping to see the Treaty in action for a more meaningful Māori-Crown relationship.

“They cannot rest,” Maniapoto said of the Māori MPs elected to Parliament. 

Collins said Ardern will “go down in the history books”. 

The Labour leader addressed supporters at Auckland Town Hall after the landslide victory. Source: 1 NEWS

“It’ll be a really good term of labour, but they really have to deliver on transformation.”

He said he will be keeping an eye out for some of Labour’s promising MPs: Michael Wood, Willie Jackson, Peeni Henare and newly-elected Ayesha Verrall. 

