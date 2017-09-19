Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

The ongoing fuel crisis has the potential to hurt National in the run up to Saturday's election, 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says.

He believes the saga is taking attention away from National's attacks on Labour over their tax policy, which had been seeming to gain traction with voters.

"It's taking some gloss off the momentum National had built up with their attack on Labour over the tax issue.

"You can see the opposition probably feel like they now have a boost going into the last three days of the campaign," Dann said.