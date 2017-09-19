 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The ongoing fuel crisis has the potential to hurt National in the run up to Saturday's election, 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says.

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National
Source: 1 NEWS

He believes the saga is taking attention away from National's attacks on Labour over their tax policy, which had been seeming to gain traction with voters.

"It's taking some gloss off the momentum National had built up with their attack on Labour over the tax issue.

"You can see the opposition probably feel like they now have a boost going into the last three days of the campaign," Dann said.

The Northland pipeline is expected to be repaired by Sunday, but it will take longer to return to normal service.  

Related

Transport

Election

01:48
The Beehive has made a formal request for civil servants to defer non-essential travel.

'One pipeline and one digger and NZ grinds to a halt' – fuel crisis has government under the pump
04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:25
1
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

2
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

00:29
3
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
4
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

00:22
5
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 