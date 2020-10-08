TODAY |

Analysis: As election looms, National needs to 'give everything they have' to close gap on Labour

Source:  1 NEWS

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman says National will have to "give everything they have over the next week" in order to close the gap on Labour just nine days out from the election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Judith Collins maintains the race is still open, with 13 per cent of those polled undecided or not wanting to say. Source: 1 NEWS

Her analysis comes as tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National dipping slightly and Labour holding steady.

The results leave a gap of 15% between the two parties.

Labour continues to see strong party support in the poll, its 47% result unwavering since last week. But it would still need the help of the Greens to govern based on these numbers.

National saw a slight dip, falling 1% to 32%, meaning it would get 41 seats in Parliament to Labour’s 60.

"I think it’s fair to say both leaders are feeling the intensity of the campaign trail after being on the road for weeks," Sherman said.

Source: Supplied

"On the one hand you have the National Party who will be happy they haven’t lost any major ground, on the other hand of course it has failed to close the significant gap with Labour.

"We haven’t seen too much change in the last two polls so it raises questions as to whether we are now perhaps seeing voters settle into the type of election result we can expect come election night."

She says the poll will be leaving "National sitting nervous and Labour sitting pretty".

"Labour will be looking to lock it down and National will have to give everything they have over the next week."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Labour remained steady on 47 per cent while National fell one per cent to 32. Source: 1 NEWS

Sherman reminded viewers that one week is a long time in politics.

New Zealand
Politics
Political Analysis
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: With time running out, National fails to close gap on Labour
2
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
3
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
'I call that a cure' - Trump wants his experimental Covid-19 treatment free for Americans
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Entertainment group secures 29 border exemptions for international acts to perform in NZ
00:49

CNN reporter's battle with raccoon has Breakfast hosts in stitches
01:13

Ardern acknowledges Labour asks supporters to show up for campaign walkabouts

Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police