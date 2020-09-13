Analysis: What can stop Jacinda Ardern winning the election?

With precisely one month until New Zealand's election on October 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour party is on track for a second term in Government.



Bookmakers have priced Ms Ardern as short as $1.05 to win a second term in office.



AAP's Ben McKay looks at what are the banana skins lying in the road between now and election day that could send Ms Ardern's campaign skidding off course?



ANOTHER COVID-19 CLUSTER



After more than three months without a case of COVID-19 in the community, the Government took a mild kicking when a new cluster emerged in Auckland last month. Ms Ardern still has credit in the bank for her handling of the pandemic earlier this year, but new cases and a new lockdown - whether the Government's fault or not - could change sentiment.

ECONOMIC WOE



New Zealand is in recession and today's GDP figures will confirm the depth of the economic pain. Thousands of Kiwis supported by the Government's wage subsidies are also coming off the drip this month. That joblessness may become restlessness.

INVESTIGATIONS



The three parties which polled the highest at last year's election - Labour, National and New Zealand First - are all at different stages of Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigations. The probe into a shady donation accepting foundation tied to NZ First is the most combustible given the SFO has committed to making findings before the election.



WINSTON



NZ First's under-pressure leader, Winston Peters, is a wily campaigner and many expect him to throw a curveball or two before election day with a sensational policy or revelation from his time as Deputy PM. If NZ First tops five per cent and returns to parliament and finds themselves - unlikely as it is - in a position of power, the 75-year-old could also switch his loyalties to the opposition.



DEBATES



Ms Ardern and Ms Collins will go toe-to-toe in at least four debates through the campaign, beginning next Tuesday in Auckland. Ms Ardern is famed for her communication skills and has a masterly grasp on the Government's programs and messages - but Ms Collins is a scrapper with nothing to lose, and the benefit of lower expectations. She will shoot her shot.



THE X-FACTOR

