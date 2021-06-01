Analysis: Ardern and Morrison’s differences in opinion led to ‘tension in the room’

There was “tension in the room” as Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison fronted media in Queenstown yesterday, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay

It was clear the two leaders have “very different opinions” on the issue of Australia deporting criminals who have very little connection to New Zealand despite being NZ-born, Mutch McKay said.

“I’ve covered a lot of these over the years and there was some tension in the room. There were a couple of quips from our Prime Minister, especially over the issue of deportees,” she told Breakfast.

“They clearly have very different opinions on that — those are the 501s that Australia are sending back who are born in New Zealand but have very little connection left to New Zealand.

“Also the issue of Suhayra Aden, that Australian woman who was born in New Zealand who allegedly linked up with Islamic State and is looking to come home. There are all of these issues bubbling around there and you can see that the Prime Minister wanted to strongly get across that she has advocated on behalf of New Zealand and that Scott Morrison was uncompromising.”

Mutch McKay said the reactions from Ardern and Morrison during the joint media conference made for interesting viewing.

“When you see them standing in the same room you do get to see them reacting in real time and that is quite a unique opportunity to see how they feel about things. You could see them either gripping on to the lectern or a little sideways eye glance to each other and you could see there were a few moments there that it definitely wasn’t smooth sailing behind the scenes,” she said.

“Ultimately we are mates. I guess these issues like deportees and issues like China, for example, were thrashed out behind the scenes.

“I think the Prime Minister will be disappointed we weren’t able to get any movement on deportees, to put some pressure on the Prime Minister [Morrison] to get him to compromise in some way.”

The issue of China, and particularly some Australian media’s portrayals of New Zealand’s relationship with the Asian superpower, was one which Ardern and Morrison agreed upon.

“There has been quite a lot of talk recently, particularly in the Australian media about our cosy relationship with China and us not sticking up for humanitarian rights and the plight of the Uighurs,” she said.

“The Prime Minister was very adamant about that when she was questioned by Australian media: 'No, we are standing up to China, we do have a long relationship with them and we are trying to maintain that but we will be prepared to speak up.' Scott Morrison backed up that view as well.”

Ultimately, both leaders will be happy for the message that the meeting sent to the world, Mutch McKay believes.

“Both leaders were really keen to make this trip happen. They shared a hongi — it’s literally the sharing of breath and that image was pretty much poignant of the whole trip,” she said.