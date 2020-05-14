Analysis: 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay breaks down 2020 Budget

The Government has just announced its Rebuild Budget for 2020, with a big focus on jobs, jobs, jobs and helping the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch Mckay has broken down the numbers, on who is getting what.

“Let’s start with the big one - $50 billion and a pot of money - and that will go to helping us recover from Covid-19.

“Now $30 billion of that has already been spent already.”

She said Finance Minister Grant Robertson is not announcing the $20 billion just yet, and will reveal where that’s being spent at a later date.

The wage subsidy scheme designed to help businesses get through Covid-19 has been extended and will see another $3.2 billion dollars.

Trade and apprenticeship training will get a boost also.

“Another thing for jobs - a billion [dollars] to try and create green employment. That's for things like pest control, for example.

"We’re also seeing a boost to the tourism industry to try keep that afloat, $400 million there."

There will be 8000 state homes and transitional homes built.

Mutch Mckay also highlighted the deficit.

"Last year we were talking about a $7 billion surplus. This time, we are talking about a $28 billion dollar deficit. Those are really big numbers.