TODAY |

Analysis: 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay breaks down 2020 Budget

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has just announced its Rebuild Budget for 2020, with a big focus on jobs, jobs, jobs and helping the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government has just released what its calling the Rebuild budget. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch Mckay has broken down the numbers, on who is getting what.

“Let’s start with the big one - $50 billion and a pot of money - and that will go to helping us recover from Covid-19.

“Now $30 billion of that has already been spent already.”

She said Finance Minister Grant Robertson is not announcing the $20 billion just yet, and will reveal where that’s being spent at a later date.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS' political team break down what you need to know. Source: 1 NEWS

The wage subsidy scheme designed to help businesses get through Covid-19 has been extended and will see another $3.2 billion dollars.

Trade and apprenticeship training will get a boost also.

“Another thing for jobs - a billion [dollars] to try and create green employment. That's for things like pest control, for example.

"We’re also seeing a boost to the tourism industry to try keep that afloat, $400 million there."

There will be 8000 state homes and transitional homes built. 

Mutch Mckay also highlighted the deficit. 

"Last year we were talking about a $7 billion surplus. This time, we are talking about a $28 billion dollar deficit. Those are really big numbers.

"Another note that I found interesting: Usually budgets are locked up and kept away six weeks in advance. This Budget was finalised on Monday."

New Zealand
Economy
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Budget 2020: Covid-19 wage subsidy boosted by $3.2 billion, extended for eight weeks
2
Live updates: The 'Rebuild' Budget revealed amid Covid-19 crisis
3
What you need to know: Budget 2020
4
Live Stream: Budget to tackle Covid-19 economic crisis revealed
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains NZ's steps to Level 1 - or how we'd go back to lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged over Port Hills crash last year that resulted in deaths of teen sisters

Prolonged, severe drought in Hawke's Bay prompts crisis response effort
06:11

Live updates: The 'Rebuild' Budget revealed amid Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 update: No new cases announced for third straight day