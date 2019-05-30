Analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down Budget 2019

Big announcements, with a big shadow cast from the Treasury 'hack' drama this morning, encompass the main elements of Budget 2019.

"It’s a different kind of Budget, 2019, the wellbeing budget," Dallow said.

"It’s not just expenditure on health and education, it’s about outcomes, young people in particular, mental health services – the things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in."

"A different approach, but in many ways over shadowed by the politics of this morning."

Mutch McKay said National's days of attack had cast a shadow of Finance Minister Grant Robertson's big day.

"Simon Bridges came out really firmly this morning," Mutch McKay said.

"Outlining how they leaked the information, how they obtained that information, how they accessed it. It was very strong, calling for the head of Treasury to resign, calling for the Finance Minister to resign, over all of this."

"Definitely casting a shadow over this. These are still very big announcements here."

