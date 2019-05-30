TODAY |

Analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down Budget 2019

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Economy
Politics
Business

Big announcements, with a big shadow cast from the Treasury 'hack' drama this morning, encompass the main elements of Budget 2019.

Watch the 1 NEWS Budget Special on TVNZ1 from 2pm to 4pm. 

1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay and presenter Simon Dallow break down the numbers from the so-called wellbeing budget. 

"It’s a different kind of Budget, 2019, the wellbeing budget," Dallow said.

"It’s not just expenditure on health and education, it’s about outcomes, young people in particular, mental health services – the things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in."

"A different approach, but in many ways over shadowed by the politics of this morning."

Mutch McKay said National's days of attack had cast a shadow of Finance Minister Grant Robertson's big day.

"Simon Bridges came out really firmly this morning," Mutch McKay said.

"Outlining how they leaked the information, how they obtained that information, how they accessed it. It was very strong, calling for the head of Treasury to resign, calling for the Finance Minister to resign, over all of this."

"Definitely casting a shadow over this. These are still very big announcements here."

Read more: 

Mental health, child wellbeing and rail – the big winners of Budget 2019

Budget 2019: What you need to know
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Government’s wellbeing budget has been released today. Source: 1 NEWS

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      “It’s about outcomes… The things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in,” Dallow said. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Economy
      Politics
      Business
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Simon Bridges won’t say how he got the information.
      Live updates: New Zealand reacts to the 'wellbeing budget'
      2
      Live stream: Budget 2019, 1 NEWS Special
      3
      His incredible rendition of Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You had all four judges on their feet.
      Blind, autistic singer brings America's Got Talent judges to tears while earning 'golden buzzer'
      4
      Woman, 72, sentenced to community work after killing two men with a bus
      5
      Mental health, child wellbeing and rail – the big winners of Budget 2019
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Mental health, child wellbeing and rail – the big winners of Budget 2019

      Budget 2019: What you need to know

      Live stream: Budget 2019, 1 NEWS Special
      02:14
      The pātaka kai movement started in South Auckland and has quickly picked up steam.

      Humble little South Auckland food pantry inspires others throughout New Zealand