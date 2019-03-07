Amy Adams says Sir Michael Cullen being paid $1000 a day 'to engage in political debate' after tax group disbanded

National's Finance spokesperson Amy Adams says the Tax Working Group chair Sir Michael Cullen is engaging in political debate and attacking the National Party while still being paid more than $1000 a day by taxpayers after the group has been disbanded.

In Parliament this afternoon, Ms Adams demanded to know from Finance Minister Grant Robertson why Sir Michael continues to be paid more than $1000 a day of taxpayer funds "to engage in political debate for four months after the tax working group has been disbanded, including two months after the Government will have to announce its own position".

Mr Robertson replied that Sir Michael has had his contract extended "because it is necessary to respond to all the misrepresentation and lies about the report".

The working group in February recommended a broad extension of taxing capital gains and changes to personal income tax thresholds, retirement savings and charities.

Ms Adams asked Mr Robertson if he has seen remarks by former Labour Party chief of staff Neil Jones that Dr Cullen wading into the political debate over capital gains tax isn't helpful and that Dr Cullen's comments are highly political.

Mr Robertson said he hadn't seen those comments but that several weeks after the report of the the last tax working group in 2010, set up by the previous government, the chair of that group Bob Buckle was making a number of comments in the media.

Ms Adams wanted to know if it's appropriate that Treasury officials were used to send out a press release from Sir Michael Cullen on Monday evening attacking the Opposition and Treasury officials were provided as the media point of contact for followups.

Those officials are the secretariat for the Tax Working Group, Mr Robertson responded, saying it is appropriate for them to work in that role.

Ms Adams persisted, asking: "Isn't having Treasury officials sending our Sir Michael Cullen's press releases after the working group has been disbanded just another example of the politicisation of the public service that's happening under that government?"

The Finance Minister replied: "No, it's an example of a Treasury official having access to a computer and sending out the words of Sir Michael Cullen."

This week Sir Michael has commented on claims about the effect on farmers of the working group’s recommendations on environmental taxes and potentially extending the tax of capital gains.