Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

Breaking
MP Amy Adams has been announced as National's finance spokesperson.

Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.
The desired portfolio has created much speculation, after Steven Joyce, who recently announced his retirement from politics, revealed he was not offered the role.

Ms Adams went for National Party leader but was unsuccessful, missing out to Simon Bridges.

In a press release leader Mr Bridges said Ms Adams would be ranked third on the National Party list, behind Paula Bennett.

"Amy is an incredibly experienced former Minister, serving as Associate Minister of Finance as well as holding a range of important and challenging portfolios, from Social Housing to Justice and Environment, which she handled with real diligence and focus," he said. 

"She has chaired Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee, has a background in commercial law and is a talented and hard-working member of the National Party caucus."

"Amy follows in the footsteps of the National Party's hugely successful finance ministers, Bill English and Steven Joyce, and I have no doubt she’ll do a great job on behalf of all New Zealanders. I look forward having her on my team."

Ms Adam's first press release said she would fight hard against "government policies that will slow New Zealand down". 

"New Zealand currently has one of the strongest economies in the western world. That's not an accident. That's a result of the hard work of New Zealanders backed by the strong economic plan of the previous National-led Government."

"The Government needs to focus on the quality and quantity of their new spending. They are continuously ramping up expectations. I'll be keeping a close eye on their approach to spending taxpayers' money."

Ms Adams is today lodging a private members bill to allow both parents to take paid leave at the same time.

Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

