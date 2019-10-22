TODAY |

Amount of money lost by over-65s to scams on the decline

Andrew Macfarlane
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Andrew Macfarlane

Almost everyone has received a scam email in their inbox, or had a suspicious phone call.

While it's always been the perception that the older generation are the ones falling prey, new figures suggest that's no longer the case.

Figures released exclusively to 1 NEWS show the average amount of money over-65s are losing to scams is declining.

The average loss of those who report it is down 80 per cent, from $77,000 to $14,000 over the last 18 months.

CERT chief executive Rob Pope said it's proof cyber safety messages are getting through.

"[Over-65s] are actually becoming more savvy," he said.

"They're wising up and they're actually applying the basic security controls that are protecting their financial information."

While the amount of money over-65s are losing to scams is down, the number of reported scams has increased by more than 200 per cent in the last 18 months.

For comparison, the 55-64 age group are not doing so well.

They were responsible for 89 per cent of all direct financial losses due to scams.

That works out to be more than $4 million.

Mr Pope says people shouldn't be scared to report scammers.

"These attackers don't discriminate and it's really important that we receive those reports so we can help New Zealanders."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The average loss is down 80 per cent to $14,000 over the last 18 months, figures show. Source: 1 NEWS
