Amount of money gambled shoots up by $118 million

The amount of money spent gambling in New Zealand has increased by 5.6% in the last year.

Gambling

Gamblers spent $2.2 billion in the 2015/16 financial year, according to figures compiled by the Department of Internal Affairs

That's an increase of $118 million.

On average, figures show that the amount of money spent and lost as a result of gambling increased by 2.6%, from an average of $601 per person in 2015 to $616.

The take from TAB racing and sports betting increased 5.3% from $325 million in 2015 to $342 million in 2016.

The Government says this was driven by more active customers and additional fixed odds betting options.

NZ Lotteries’ product sales increased as well, rising 4 per cent from $420 million in 2015 to $437 million in 2016.

This was due to Lotto retiring its "Big Wednesday" promotion which subsequently made the Saturday night jackpot reach larger amounts more quickly.

