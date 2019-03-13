Amnesty International raises concerns with UN over human rights of Kiwi children

Amnesty International has raised its concerns regarding the human rights of children in New Zealand with the United Nations, ahead of its next review.

File image. Source: Getty

The submission was made to the UN Committee of the Rights of the Child by Amnesty International, under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It points to many concerns, including some relating to children in state care and legislation that still sees children in the youth system being detained in adult police cells.

Other concerns include those relating to the domestic children’s rights framework, state care, youth justice, health and standards of living, and issues facing marginalised children, particularly Māori children.

Annaliese Johnston, policy and advocacy manager, said whilst there have been some positive changes made in some areas in the last five years, the urgency of human rights issues facing some children in New Zealand remains.

One of those concerns, Ms Johnston highlighted, is that New Zealand has to stop opting out of the part of the convention that prohibits children from being detained alongside adults.

“Our legislation still allows children to be detained in adult police cells for several nights in some cases. This is not putting their well-being and rights at the centre of these processes and it’s about time this was changed,” she said.

Ms Johnston said it is positive that the Children’s Convention is now mentioned in the new Oranga Tamariki legislation and the child wellbeing strategy but knowledge of it across Government is still low.

“For children in state care this means ensuring that the Children’s Convention and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are central to the current reform of New Zealand’s care and protection system,” she said.

That includes, she said, the right to freedom from discrimination and for indigenous whānau and communities to retain shared responsibility for the well-being of their children, consistent with the rights of children.

The submission also included some solutions with a focus on community.

“Ensuring that there are enough appropriate, community-based alternatives to detention and having a clear process for investigating and ending racial biases would go a long way to addressing some of the current issues,” said Ms Johnston.

“A youth justice system that listens to children’s views, takes into account their context and that applies meaningful cultural solutions means that we can best prepare them for a future where they can not only stay out of trouble but where they can really thrive.”

Recommendations on children’s rights in relation to marginalised children most at risk of the impacts of climate change in New Zealand and for children living with disabilities were also made.

Ms Johnston said the UN reviews provide an important opportunity for New Zealand to assess its progress on a very important convention - something 196 countries are a party to.